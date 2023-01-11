VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Summerton mother is demanding answers after a video shows her son being beaten up by another student at Scott’s Branch High School.

Footage of the brawl is being shared on social media. The fight started in the boys’ bathroom and then spilled out into the hallway, with no one appearing to intervene. The mother of one of the boys involved says this is not the first time her son was attacked.

Regina Nelson is the mother to the boy that can be seen on the bathroom floor in the first clip of the video. Her son Robierre Brown and the other student are both 10th graders at Scott Branch High School.

A video shows just a few moments of the brawl at Scott’s Branch High School. Regina Nelson says she was unaware of this fight until after her sister, who saw it on social media sent it to her. While the clip is just a few seconds long at no time does it appear to show a school resource officer stepping in.

“I really had to pray because demons were coming after seeing that happen and I know it’s not a child’s fault but what is the administration doing,” said Regina Nelson, the mother of the student involved in the brawl.

That’s the question that Nelson has taken to the principal at the school and the school district. She says her son has been physically assaulted at school four times just within this year.

Nelson says, “Every day I’m scared to send my child to school because I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“One time I almost tried to run away. I almost tried to do a lot of things, I always try to do a lot of things. I’m just tired of it. Tired of always being picked on even though I don’t know how to fight, I’m not going to be in fear of anyone,” said Robierre Brown, one of the students in the video.

Brown says he’s been a victim of bullying for years. He showed WIS some of his bruises he says often that verbal bullying will turn physical.

Brown stated, “I had a concussion once, and after that, my eardrum had got busted once. It messed up my hearing for three weeks, and I’ve been jumped before, and I use to be bleeding and leaking.”

He says he’s not the only victim. He’s seen other students in similar situations. Nelson says most of the fights will happen in the bathroom. She says when she took that information to school staff, they told her they were aware of that.

“So why are we not looking and monitoring the bathroom,” said Nelson. “They’re not helping him. Everybody in that hall and not one person could stop a fight. Not one person, they got them filming, what if that one blow knocked his head on the floor and he would’ve been dead,” she added.

Nelson says she will not be sending her son back to Scott’s Branch. WIS reached out to the school district’s spokesperson about why Nelson’s son was facing charges. She told WIS she had to go back and look at the report from the school resource officer and would get back to us but we still have not heard back. That video is continuing to be shared online amongst students as a joke.

We also reached out to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department and are awaiting their response. The district spokesperson says there is a no-tolerance policy against bullying and says students are encouraged to go to a staff member if they become victims of bullying.

A statement was sent to parents about the video after WIS reached out to the district.

Clarendon County School District responds after video of fight goes viral. (Clarendon County parent)

