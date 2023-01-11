West Greenville residents look ahead after “Woven” project approval

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Greenville City Council approved a controversial mixed-use apartment project on Pendleton Street. For almost a year—West Greenville residents were against it. Tuesday night, many of those same residents came together for a community meeting and a big topic on the agenda was development.

“It passed, but we don’t welcome it,” said Ingrid Davis, a lifelong West Greenville resident. She feels the Woven project will do the opposite of weaving this community together. “I think it’s going to separate because it’s so huge,” she said.

Davis says over the years, the neighborhood has changed. She’s seen several people get priced out of her once tight knit community.

“Why do we get priced out of our neighborhood that we’ve been living in all our lives? I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think it’s right,” she said.

Many residents’ issues with Woven go beyond its 5-stories, it’s about the fear that the cycle of gentrification will continue.

“I used to be able to tell you everybody that live in this community, now I can’t tell you none of them,” said one resident during the meeting.

While neighbors recapped the city council vote and Woven’s approval during the meeting, they also remain tuned in to projects already in the works. And leaders says they’ll be ready to fight once again, if necessary.

“I think we sent a strong message that residents cannot be ignored. We will delay your process, if not, try to stop your process” said Cherington Shucker, a resident.

