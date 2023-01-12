Celebrating MLK through poetry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate poets came together at Coffee Underground in Greenville on Wednesday to honor MLK.

“Martin Luther King was known for speaking boldly to power and today our poets speak boldly to power, and I thought it would be fitting on MLK Day to let the poets speak to issues like social justice,” said Greenville Democratic Black Caucus Chair Kwadjo Campbell.

With just a microphone and a message, poets like Moody Black are honoring MLK.

“People listen, and without all the musical accompaniment it’s just our words. And as he said, our words have power just like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his words were powerful,” said Black.

Campell helped organize the poet showcase as a way to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

“A lot has changed, but then again, a lot hasn’t changed, so when I think about Dr. Martin Luther King, and the best way that we can honor him as an organization is to get out into the community and educate people, empower people,” said Campbell.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.