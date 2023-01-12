Clemson fires offensive coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after just a single season calling plays for the Tigers.

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator,” said Dabo Swinney in a release. “I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things.

Streeter has been on the staff since 2015 as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2020 and then Offensive Coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position,” said Swinney. “These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

“I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023.”

