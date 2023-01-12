Clemson University posts warning about alarming drug trend

Rainbow Fentanyl
Rainbow Fentanyl(MGN/DEA)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University Public Safety posted an announcement for the community on social media Wednesday about an “alarming trend.”

Campus officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agencies are advising the public about colorful fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

“It has recently been seen in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes,” according to the public safety post.

Since August, the DEA says they’ve seized “rainbow fentanyl” in more than two dozen states. The agency says the new method is being used by drug cartels to sell the highly-addictive and potentially deadly drug to young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.  “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

If you encounter fentanyl in any form, officials say don’t handle it and immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released an annual report Monday morning on human...
SC Attorney General to announce indictments against Upstate, Georgia drug ring
Mikial Ferguson is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in...
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
Arrest of murder suspect Mikial Ferguson
Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed
Pretty Place Chapel in Cleveland, SC
Pretty Place Chapel closing for accessibility project renovations
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC