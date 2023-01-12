Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata declares for 2023 NFL Draft
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata announced his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night.
Ngata shared his decision in a message he shared on social media.
Ngata has been with the Tigers since 2019. During his college career, Ngata racked up 1287 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
