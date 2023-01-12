Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the...
Furman Paladins safety Hugh Ryan (6) tackles Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata announced his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night.

Ngata shared his decision in a message he shared on social media.

Ngata has been with the Tigers since 2019. During his college career, Ngata racked up 1287 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

