Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata declares for 2023 NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata announced his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night.

Ngata shared his decision in a message he shared on social media.

Ngata has been with the Tigers since 2019. During his college career, Ngata racked up 1287 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

