Clemson’s offensive coordinator search

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football is on the hunt for it’s next offensive coordinator after firing first year OC Brandon Streeter Thursday.

Early reports have tapped Texas Christian University offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as the next Clemson play caller. He was named the Broyles Award winner this year as the nation’s best college football assistant coach.

33-year-old Riley has been coaching in the college ranks since 2016 when he got his start at Kansas as an offensive analyst. He was promoted in 2017 to quarterbacks coach and then shifted in 2018 to fullbacks and tight ends. His career then took him to Appalachian State and then to SMU for his first offensive coordinator job in 2020.

Under his guidance at SMU, the offense ranked in the top 15 in both scoring and total offense both years he called plays.

He joined the TCU staff in 2021 and helped lead the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff Championship this year. The TCU offense ranked in the top 40 rushing and passing in 2022.

Garrett Riley is the younger brother of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley.

