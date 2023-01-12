Deputies find nearly half a pound of fentanyl during stop in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after nearly half a pound of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.

According to deputies, on January 10, 2023, deputies stopped 53-year-old Jeffery Scott Newman on Asheville Highway after he didn’t use his turn signal. Deputies stated that during the stop, Newman seemed nervous and refused to let them search his vehicle, so another deputy brought a K-9 that indicated that drugs were in the car.

Deputies said they searched the car and found around 13.5 grams of fentanyl and $4,254.00 in U.S. Currency. Following this search, Newman let deputies search his home, where they found 127.5 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, around 198 grams of a white powder/rock-like substance believed to be fentanyl, 54 white capsules which contained an unidentified substance, and two firearms.

Newman was taken into custody and searched at the dentition center, where deputies found 8.5 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl and approximately 4 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine hidden on his person.

In total, deputies said they found 131.5 grams of methamphetamine (4.6 ounces), 220 grams of fentanyl (7.8 ounces), 55 unmarked white tablets, two handguns and $4254.00. Newman was charged with trafficking in meth 100 to 200, trafficking in illegal drugs less than 28, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in illegal drugs 14 to 18, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a violent convicted felon.

Newman was denied bond during a hearing on January 11.

