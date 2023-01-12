Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday.

Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.

According to deputies, 62-year-old Mary Lou Nickelson Degraw of Hendersonville sadly passed away during the fire.

Deputies stated that the investigation into the fire is ongoing. They added that officials haven’t determined the cause of the fire.

