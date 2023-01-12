Deputies searching for missing endangered woman in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 71-year-old woman who is in need of immediate medical attention.

Deputies say Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday.

Pace is described as five foot five and 108 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with a flower pattern, brown boots, and an orange sweater. She may also have a bag with her.

The Sheriff’s Office requests for anyone who sees Barbara Pace or know where she is, to call 911 immediately.

