Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

This is all the information we have at this time.

