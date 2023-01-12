Greenville park nominated for Best City Parks 2023

Downtown Greenville, SC
Downtown Greenville, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate park has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best city parks.

Falls Park on the Reedy River in Greenville is being considered as one of the best because of its surprising waterfalls, best viewed from an award-winning pedestrian suspension bridge, according to organizers.

USA Today said city parks provide space to connect with nature and the community. The best city parks offer a variety of activities for residents and visitors that range from playgrounds and community gardens to skate parks and live performances.

You can vote for Falls Park on the Reedy River here. Polls close on Monday, Feb. 6 at noon.

The 10 winning parks, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, Feb. 17.

