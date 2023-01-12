Greenville Zoo welcomes cute new addition

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is welcoming a new little one to the family!

Nuru, the zoo’s female Colobus monkey, gave birth to a healthy infant in December, according to the zoo.

Its gender is unknown at this time because the baby is keeping really close to its mother.

Covered in all-white fur, the infant should grow its black-and-white adult coloration over the next couple of months.

You can find the tiny monkey on exhibit in the Primate Row area of the zoo.

The Greenville Zoo is located downtown along Cleveland Park Drive.

