Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.

According to deputies, the inmate did have existing health conditions.

As protocol, The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating with the Laurens County Coroner’s Office’s help.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the inmate. We will update this story as we learn more.

