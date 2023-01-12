Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night.

The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All stores will be open Thursday morning with the exception of Clarks Outlet where minor damage is being assessed, according to Asheville Outlets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.