Late night fire at Asheville Outlets under investigation

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A representative with Asheville Outlets said an investigation is underway after crews responded to storage room fire late Wednesday night.

The representative said the building’s sprinkler system mitigated the damage and the Asheville Fire Department was on site quickly to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All stores will be open Thursday morning with the exception of Clarks Outlet where minor damage is being assessed, according to Asheville Outlets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

