Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct charges in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a man wanted for charges related to criminal sexual conduct.

Deputies identified the suspect as Travis Lynn Mize from Clinton, SC. Deputies described Mize as around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

According to deputies, Mize is possibly driving a 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Colorado with no front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding Mize is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523. People can also submit tips anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME or visiting www.laurenscountysheriff.org/tips.

