NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

I-26 shutdown in NC
I-26 shutdown in NC(NCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash.

Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44.

Multiple agencies are responding.

NCDOT said it is providing longer green lights along the following detours:

  • Airport Road (exit 40) to NC 191 and U.S. 64
  • U.S. 25 (exit 44) to U.S. 64

