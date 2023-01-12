NCDOT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-26 east in NC

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-26 east in Henderson County is shut down do to a crash.

Officials said an overturned tractor closed I-26 east and one lane of I-26 west at exit 44.

Multiple agencies are responding.

NCDOT said it is providing longer green lights along the following detours:

Airport Road (exit 40) to NC 191 and U.S. 64

U.S. 25 (exit 44) to U.S. 64

