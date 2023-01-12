Pretty Place Chapel closing for accessibility project renovations

Pretty Place Chapel in Cleveland, SC
Pretty Place Chapel in Cleveland, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pretty Place Chapel, the spiritual center of YMCA Camp Greenville, will be closed for accessibility project renovations.

The YMCA said thanks to generous donations of of Pretty Place Chapel visitors in 2022, enough funds were raised to support the parking lot expansion as part of the Fred W. Symmes “Pretty Place” Chapel Accessibility Project.

The accessibility project plan includes:

  • 40 parking spots
  • 2 new restrooms
  • Wheelchair ramp to the front of the chapel
  • New benches

Now that organizers have funds, construction will begin immediately for a new gravel lot, which will have the capacity for 40 vehicles.

Pretty Place will be closed to all public visitors starting Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Monday, Feb. 6.

We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve more visitors, with a safer and more convenient parking experience,” organizers said.

MORE NEWS: Upstate group working to restore graves in Greenville Co. looking for help

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic crash
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released an annual report Monday morning on human...
SC Attorney General to announce indictments against Upstate, Georgia drug ring
Mikial Ferguson is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in...
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
Arrest of murder suspect Mikial Ferguson
Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed