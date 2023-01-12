Pretty Place Chapel closing for accessibility project renovations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pretty Place Chapel, the spiritual center of YMCA Camp Greenville, will be closed for accessibility project renovations.

The YMCA said thanks to generous donations of of Pretty Place Chapel visitors in 2022, enough funds were raised to support the parking lot expansion as part of the Fred W. Symmes “Pretty Place” Chapel Accessibility Project.

The accessibility project plan includes:

40 parking spots

2 new restrooms

Wheelchair ramp to the front of the chapel

New benches

Now that organizers have funds, construction will begin immediately for a new gravel lot, which will have the capacity for 40 vehicles.

Pretty Place will be closed to all public visitors starting Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Monday, Feb. 6.

We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve more visitors, with a safer and more convenient parking experience,” organizers said.

