SC Attorney General to announce indictments against Upstate, Georgia drug ring

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a press conference to announce State Grand Jury indictments against a drug ring Thursday afternoon.

The drug ring is to have operated in both South Carolina and Georgia.

The attorney general, along with Chief Attorney of the State Grand Jury Division Creighton Waters, SLED Chief Mark Keel and SC Dept. of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, is expected to begin at noon.

