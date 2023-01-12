Upstate, GA, WNC school districts making schedule changes due to weather threat
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Some schools in the Upstate and Georgia area are making changes due to the threat of severe weather.
A line of strong to severe storms is pushing into the area Thursday afternoon and they could cause damaging winds or an isolated tornado.
Here’s a list of school changes:
- Stephens County Schools will release two hours earlier than normal on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather. All after-school programs for Thursday have also been canceled. The district said students who ride the bus will arrive home approximately two hours earlier than normal.
- Franklin County Schools will release one hour earlier than a normal school day. All after-school activities have been cancelled.
- Spartanburg School District One has cancelled all school activities and games for Thursday. This includes all athletic events, dinner programs, and meetings.
- Spartanburg School District Three has cancelled all athletic and after-school events for Thursday. All students must be heading home by 5:30 p.m.
- Spartanburg School District Seven said all school and athletic events are cancelled after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30.
- Swain County Schools will release at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday due to potentially dangerous thunderstorms moving through the area during normal peak travel times for its students and staff.
More schools are monitoring the weather. Stay tuned for further updates.
