Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman.

Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded.

Police charged Mikial Ferguson with murder, six counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will have an arraignment hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Clemons is the younger sister of Shy’Heem Clemons, who was shot at the Anderson Mall in July 2022 and later died.

