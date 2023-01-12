Thousand without power as storms continue in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy outage map shows that thousands of customers in the Upstate are without power tonight as storms continue to impact our area.

According to the outage map, a little over 5,000 customers in South Carolina are experiencing outages. Here is a look at some of the counties impacted the most.

Spartanburg: 2,859 customers without power

Greenville: 757 customers without power

Anderson: 1,377 customers without power

Those interested in the latest outages can visit Duke Energy’s Outage Map.

