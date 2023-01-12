Thousand without power as storms continue in Upstate
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy outage map shows that thousands of customers in the Upstate are without power tonight as storms continue to impact our area.
According to the outage map, a little over 5,000 customers in South Carolina are experiencing outages. Here is a look at some of the counties impacted the most.
- Spartanburg: 2,859 customers without power
- Greenville: 757 customers without power
- Anderson: 1,377 customers without power
Those interested in the latest outages can visit Duke Energy’s Outage Map.
