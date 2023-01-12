Upstate group working to restore graves in Greenville Co. looking for help

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate group made it their mission to restore lost graves in Greenville county but now they are in need of volunteers to come out and lend a helping hand.

The Upstate Cemetery Preservation Alliance of SC formed in December when a group of self-proclaimed history buffs to make a difference in their community.

With permission from the New Grove United Methodist Church, the group went to work at the church’s cemetery located in Piedmont.

Documentation is part of the preservation process. In Greenville County, there is an ordinance that protects cemeteries from being developed if they are documented.

The alliance teamed up with Woodmont Middle FFA to start clearing out a lot of the overgrown weeds, vines and greenery to find grave markers and headstones.

The alliance says their goal is to find more locations and begin work there but they can’t do it without volunteers.

Those who would like to volunteer should email cgriswold120@gmail.com

