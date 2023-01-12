Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood

School lockdown generic photo.
School lockdown generic photo.(wcax)
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood.

Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.

While the school is in secure mode, officials say no one can enter or leave the building.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further information.

