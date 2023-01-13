Coffee meets cocktail: chicory martini

The espresso martini has been one of the top drink trends of the past year, but Sam Slaughter has his own spin on it, replacing vodka and Kahlua with tequila and chicory liqueur.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Chicory Martini

1.5 oz. tequila

1 oz. chicory liqueur

¼ oz simple syrup

1 oz. espresso

Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into martini glass.

Sam Slaughter puts a spin on the espresso martini. (Margaret Burnquist)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.