Coffee meets cocktail: chicory martini

Created by author and cocktail expert Sam Slaughter
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The espresso martini has been one of the top drink trends of the past year, but Sam Slaughter has his own spin on it, replacing vodka and Kahlua with tequila and chicory liqueur.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Chicory Martini

1.5 oz. tequila

1 oz. chicory liqueur

¼ oz simple syrup

1 oz. espresso

Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into martini glass.

Sam Slaughter puts a spin on the espresso martini.
Sam Slaughter puts a spin on the espresso martini.(Margaret Burnquist)

