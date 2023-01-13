DSS launches new portal for SNAP users

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come.

You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.

SC Department of Social Services communications director Connelly-Anne Ragley said this is part of a bigger effort by the department to offer online services.

Ragley said the SNAP portal will save clients from making a phone or an in-person visit to their local DSS office.

“By moving a lot of these services online we’re trying to meet those customers where they are and when it’s convenient for them,” Ragley said. “We’re trying to eliminate delays and eliminate any errors that might come from the service.”

