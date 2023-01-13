Family of 5 displaced after tree falls on Greenwood home

Tree fell on home on Deadfall Road East in Greenwood during severe storms on Jan. 12, 2023.
Tree fell on home on Deadfall Road East in Greenwood during severe storms on Jan. 12, 2023.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of five who was displaced when a tree fell on their home.

The family is renting the home on Deadfall Road East but has moved to a hotel for now since it is unlivable. The property owner said it will take several weeks to repair the damage.

The American Red Cross said they are helping the family with financial assistance for food, shelter, clothing and other resources. The Red Cross said donations through their Hometown Heroes program help provide these.

Power crews were working to repair lines in the area impacted by other falling trees.

The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage to determine if a tornado touched down in the Upstate during Thursday night’s severe storms.

