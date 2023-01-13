‘Family asking for prayers’: Baby Clyde passes away after health battle

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate family is remembering the life of a baby who was loved by an entire community but sadly lost his battle with a brain and heart defect.

Clyde Sutton Childs’ family posted on Facebook saying he underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 29 but there were some complications in the days that followed. He sadly passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at MUSC Medical Center.

Born in Greenville on Aug. 30, 2021, Clyde was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. Clyde and his family spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.

“He was a happy baby who loved breadsticks, Spongebob and tractors,” said Clyde’s family. “Clyde was the apple of his parent’s eyes. He was loved and cherished by everyone that met him.”

At this time, the family is asking for prayers.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 at Gray Mortuary from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For more details on how to send your condolences to Clyde’s family, click here.

