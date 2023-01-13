Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs.

Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.

According to officials, the shelter is asking people to make sure their pets are identified with a microchip or collar tag so they can help them get home quickly if they get lost. They also encourage people to use social media and other resources if they find a lost animal to help families reunite with them.

In addition, officials said the shelter also has an automated texting service to help people who have lost or found a pet. People can either text LOST or FOUND to 864-467-3950 to get tips to help get the pet home safely.

