“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing.

The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.

According to officials, her ticket for Monday, October 24 matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. This combination won her $50,000 but paying a dollar for PowerPlay quadrupled her $50,000 win to $200,000.

The woman texted her husband from the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columba. He texted back, “I love you.” And she replied, “I love me too.”

The odds of winning $50,000 from a Powerball drawing are 1 in 913,129.

