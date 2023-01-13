Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

30-year-old Daniel McGrath has been reported missing by his family.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family.

Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9.

McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

