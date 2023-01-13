Officers searching for missing 35-year-old in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for 35-year-old Michael Glenn Jr., who was recently reported missing by his family.

Officers said Glenn was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to officers, they believe Gleen is homeless and needs continuous care. Anyone with information on Glenn’s location is asked to call law enforcement.

