Organizing your life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Tasks around your home like decluttering and organizing can be overwhelming especially when you don’t know where to start. Professional organizer Tracy Baird is helping people across the Upstate fall back in with their homes by going through those most used spaces making them purposeful again and giving you simple tools to live by.

Tracy Baird owns Baird Home, taking her passions for home design and organization to transform not only spaces and lives. She said, “we are so affected by our environment and when our environment is more organized, it helps us to be calmer and less stressed and live fuller lives.”

Baird said by using organizing bins “helps you create an organizational system within your pantry, so you’re going to know where everything is. So if I put the pasta in a bin that’s your one bin for pasta so when you go to the store, you’re going to know where you’re going to put that when you get home.”

She tells us, it’s okay to get rid of things, especially if they are no longer serving a purpose. People often hold on to things for sentimental value, they believe they will use them again, or they fear throwing them away because it might be wasting money.

A tip Baird uses for clients is “one-in-one-out”. If you buy one new thing, get rid of something old. Helping you cut down on the clutter in your home.

