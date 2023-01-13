Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive.

Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.

According to Nickelodeon, the movie will feature the Pacific Coast Academy alumni reuniting for a wedding in the present day. A casting call for “Electric Love” notes the need for a “BRIDAL SHOPPER WITH LUXURY VEHICLE.”

The cast includes Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

Nancy Hower is directing the film, and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby wrote the script. Jamie Lynn Spears, Alexis Fisher, Hower and Sherer & Whitby are the executive producers.

“The YA movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is based on characters from the iconic series “Zoey 101,” which debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005, and quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series on all of television. The series follows Zoey Brooks as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school. The original Nickelodeon series was created by Dan Schneider,” said Nickelodeon in a release.

ZOEY 102 and “Electric Love” kick off the new year for the Wilmington film industry after a very successful 2022. Last year, the film industry in the Port City brought in around $200,000 in revenue.

Mayor Bill Saffo said he’s hopeful that momentum will continue in 2023 with new films and other projects returning for additional seasons.

“We’re just seeing more and more production companies that want to come to Wilmington to produce their product, which is a great thing for our community, and I can’t thank the people that are in the industry enough for sticking here in Wilmington,” Saffo said.

On top of new film announcements, WECT also confirmed this week that Dark Horse Studios will add two new sound stages to create more space for future projects.

