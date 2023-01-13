Tractor-trailer overturned blocking Woodruff Road exit on I-385
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An overturned tractor-trailer on an interstate exit for Woodruff Road is impacting traffic.
The collision is blocking part of the lane for Exit 35 on I-385 South. Drivers are having to move left around the tractor-trailer. Two lanes remain open.
Officials said clearing the roadway will take awhile, but there are no significant injuries.
Use caution in the area.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.