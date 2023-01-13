WATCH LIVE: Anderson Mayor’s annual MLK breakfast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson is hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday morning.

Mayor Terence Roberts said the theme of this year’s event is Dr. King’s Dream to End Hunger and Poverty.

The keynote speaker for the breakfast is Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty in Forest Acres in 2015. She created a nonprofit committed to fostering changes in communities through partnerships with law enforcement.

“Dr. King believed in a world free from hunger and poverty, we must keep marching on until that dream comes true,” Mayor Terence Roberts said. “We are glad to have Dr. Alia as our keynote speaker at this annual event honoring the legacy of Dr. King.”

