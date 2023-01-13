Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Misty Revis, 37, is accused of using the victim’s debit card between December 2021 and May 2022 for her own use, according to the Attorney General. Revis also reportedly used her position as the victim’s power of attorney to defraud the victim of funds and assets.

She is also charged with financial transaction card fraud.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.