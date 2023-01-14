Multi-family structure fire injures child in Spartanburg Co.

Multi-family structure fire(Glendale Fire Department)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday.

The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd.

Upon arrival - officials say they began extinguishing the blaze and were assisted by several other local fire departments.

Officials say 18 firefighters worked together for two-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Officials say a child was injured as a result of the fire and was transported to a local hospital.

Afterwards - officials say an investigation revealed that an accelerant was thrown into a fire, inside a burn pit, near the residence, causing an explosion and injuring the child.

Officials say the cause of the was ruled unintentional.

