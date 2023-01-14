Multi-family structure fire injures child in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday.

The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd.

Upon arrival - officials say they began extinguishing the blaze and were assisted by several other local fire departments.

Officials say 18 firefighters worked together for two-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Officials say a child was injured as a result of the fire and was transported to a local hospital.

Afterwards - officials say an investigation revealed that an accelerant was thrown into a fire, inside a burn pit, near the residence, causing an explosion and injuring the child.

Officials say the cause of the was ruled unintentional.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.