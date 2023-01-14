DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson.

According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12.

The agency said three people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. No pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

DHEC said this fox is the first animal to test positive in Pickens County in 2023.

If you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this Pickens County fox, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273.

