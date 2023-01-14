DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

A fox
A fox(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson.

According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12.

The agency said three people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. No pets are known to have been exposed at this time.

DHEC said this fox is the first animal to test positive in Pickens County in 2023.

If you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this Pickens County fox, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273.

MORE NEWS: ‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this...
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
Louise “Dolly” Yates
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
Georgia cheerleaders pose with the school mascot Uga before the Sugar Bowl against Baylor in...
PETA calls for UGA to retire ‘breathing-impaired’ mascot, all use of live mascots
jail generic
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail