No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to the hospital on April 2, 2022, where he later passed away.

Royal was at the detention center facing multiple charges from a shooting on March 30, 2022.

After Royal’s death, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) investigated the situation as part of their protocol. The SBI then turned its findings over to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the investigation, Royal was seen by a registered nurse on March 31 and mentioned that he had chest pains and numbness in his legs. Following this visit, Royal was reportedly put on “special watch” and given a wheelchair, blankets, and a mat.

The investigation showed that Royal’s condition worsened over the next few days. On April 2, EMS responded to the detention center for an inmate’s “altered mental state” and found Royal lying naked on the floor of his cell with his eyes rolled back in his head.

Royal was pronounced dead on April 6, 2022, and an autopsy determined that his cause of death was acute bacterial pneumonia, including meningitis and multisystem organ dysfunction.

The District Attorney’s Office also shared a detailed timeline of the events leading up to Royal’s death and explained their reasoning not to file charges.

Please find attached the Report of Findings regarding the in-custody death of Demarcus Antonio Royal here: pic.twitter.com/qYl7n29bPD — Buncombe County DA (@BuncombeCoDA) January 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.