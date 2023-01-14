Officers searching for 2 suspects from New Year’s Eve Shooting in Asheville

Christian Drane (Left) and Adrian Watts (Right)
Christian Drane (Left) and Adrian Watts (Right)(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one person on New Year’s Eve.

Officers said one of the suspects, 24-year-old Christian Drane, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and six counts of discharge weapon into occupied Property.

The other suspect, 30-year-old Adrian Watts, was charged with possession of firearm by felon.

Officers described Drane as 6 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. They described Watts as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Watts also has tattoos, including " ALYSSA” on his left forearm, “ADRIAN” on his right forearm, and " VERONICA” on his right neck.

Anyone with information about these suspects should not approach them as they could be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can send tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application. People can also contact police at (828) 252-1110.

