PETA calls for UGA to retire ‘breathing-impaired’ mascot, all use of live mascots

Georgia cheerleaders pose with the school mascot Uga before the Sugar Bowl against Baylor in...
Georgia cheerleaders pose with the school mascot Uga before the Sugar Bowl against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.(Brett Duke | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for the University of Georgia (UGA) to retire its English bulldog mascot “Uga” following the team’s national championship win.

PETA sent a letter to UGA president Jere W. Morehead urging him to make the school a winner not only in football but also in its treatment of others by retiring the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga.

The group mentioned that the school’s use of Uga drives demand for breathing-impaired breeds (BIB), such as pugs, boxers, and English and French bulldogs, whose breeding is being banned in other countries, as their purposely bred, flattened faces leave them struggling to walk, play, and even breathe.

PETA’s motto is, “animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way”.

“As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” asks PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

jail generic
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail
Michael Glenn Jr.
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville
Dream come true
Swamp Rabbits grant last wish for big hockey fan
Update bus driver charged
Former Upstate bus driver faces charges from internet sex crime sting