‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old

Louise “Dolly” Yates
Louise “Dolly” Yates(Megan Yates)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!

Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022.

Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her birthday with a party that Saturday.

“She’s a rockstar and strong woman!” her family says.

