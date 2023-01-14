SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious and later declared dead inside his cell.

Deputies said the inmate did have existing health conditions.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

MORE NEWS: No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Glenn Jr.
Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville
Dream come true
Swamp Rabbits grant last wish for big hockey fan
Update bus driver charged
Former Upstate bus driver faces charges from internet sex crime sting
Tornados confirmed in Upstate
NWS confirms two tornados touch down in Upstate