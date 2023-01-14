SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious and later declared dead inside his cell.

Deputies said the inmate did have existing health conditions.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating.

