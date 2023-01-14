Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet

Drugs seized in Rutherford Co.
Drugs seized in Rutherford Co.(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC.

Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute a search warrant at a house on Ferry Road. They added that the search came from a methamphetamine trafficking investigation that has involved areas in North and South Carolina.

During the search, one of the suspects tried to flush some methamphetamine down the toilet, but it didn’t go down completely. According to deputies, they retrieved the drugs and confirmed that it was 608 grams of liquid methamphetamine.

In total, deputies said they found 630 grams (1.3 pounds) of methamphetamine during their search. Following this, deputies took four suspects into custody and charged them with the following.

Floyd Daniel Burns was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and given a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Julia Michelle Childers was charged with maintain dwelling for controlled substance and possess methamphetamine. Childers was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Raymond Earl Johnson was charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine and given a $5,000 secured bond.

Brain Shane Hall was charged with possession of methamphetamine and given a $2,000 secured bond.

