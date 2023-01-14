Upstate man sentenced after pleading guilty to over 40 charges

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Gaffney man was recently sentenced for a series of drug and property crimes that resulted in over 40 charges.

Officials said 37-year-old Dustin Daniel pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including breaking into motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods and petty larceny. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

According to officials, the crimes happened at various places across Spartanburg County between September 29, 2021, and July 6, 2022.

When Daniel was taken into custody after he abandoned a car that had a stolen tag, deputies found .66 grams of methamphetamine and a utility crimper valued at $2,229 inside the vehicle. Daniel later admitted to siphoning gas out of 13 cars parked outside a business on Highway 9.

Deputies said they also used surveillance video and other evidence to connect Daniel to crimes that happened along Chesnee Highway and East Main Street.

