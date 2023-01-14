Upstate man sentenced after pleading guilty to over 40 charges

Generic arrest image
Generic arrest image(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Gaffney man was recently sentenced for a series of drug and property crimes that resulted in over 40 charges.

Officials said 37-year-old Dustin Daniel pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including breaking into motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods and petty larceny. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.

According to officials, the crimes happened at various places across Spartanburg County between September 29, 2021, and July 6, 2022.

When Daniel was taken into custody after he abandoned a car that had a stolen tag, deputies found .66 grams of methamphetamine and a utility crimper valued at $2,229 inside the vehicle. Daniel later admitted to siphoning gas out of 13 cars parked outside a business on Highway 9.

Deputies said they also used surveillance video and other evidence to connect Daniel to crimes that happened along Chesnee Highway and East Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

There are no injuries to report in our area, still weather experts surveying Thursday’s damage...
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
The old Gilbert Elementary School, pictured here on Jan. 13, 2022, would be home to the...
McMaster asks SC legislature to invest $3.6M into creating school safety center
Drug Patents and Renewals
The FDA approved a generic version of Eliquis, but it won’t be available for several years
Spartanburg Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day
Spartanburg Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day