‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.

Depending on where you live you were either limiting your time outdoors or seeking shelter on Thursday. But it was a busy day for our area’s emergency officials and first responders, from tornadoes to downed trees and power lines – these are some of the calls they answered.

An EF-1 tornado packing wind speeds near 95 miles per hour in Laurens County, near Joanna, leveled a former car wash down to its foundation.

“I was just in a lot of shock,” said Julia Bonds. “Hurt you know it’s been a family thing like I said. I think it won’t really hit me until (Friday) when I’m riding down through here and it’s not there anymore.”

Members of the Joanna Fire Department were the first to assess the damage. Meanwhile, emergency crews also responded to trees blocking roads in Greenville, Anderson and Greenwood counties.

“There was a car in the roadway that had a tree in front of it and a tree behind the car but we we’re able to get the car backed out safely,” said Walter Roark, Northwest Fire Dept. assistant chief.

The National Weather Service confirms a second EF-1 tornado, packing max winds of 90 miles per hour snapped trees and extensively damaged two homes in Greenwood County along Deadfall Road W, Cokesbury Road and Deadfall Road E, before dissipating near the runway at the airport.

“I’ve been in several storms like this in Greenwood County, it’s not the first and it won’t be the last,” said Calvin Dorn.

A family of five who lived on Deadfall Road E have been moved to a hotel and the American Red Cross is helping the family with financial assistance for food, shelter, clothing, and other resources. Additionally, overnight in the Hodges area of Greenwood County crews worked to clear the roadways and anticipated daybreak. Powerlines made the job more difficult and time intensive.

There are no injuries to report in our area, still weather experts surveying Thursday’s damage call the risk for tornado outbreaks during the colder months worrisome.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.