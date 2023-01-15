Gaffney Fire Officials: Walmart evacuated after gas leak

(Pixabay)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Fire Department says the Walmart on 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd was evacuated today after a gas leak.

Fire officials say the evacuation began just after 2:00 p.m. after a leak formed from the heating and cooling unit located on the roof.

Officials say the Walmart should re-open sometime Monday.

