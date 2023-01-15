Police searching for truck following hit-and-run at Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is searching for a truck following a hit-and-run that happened in a Walmart parking lot.

According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road after a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or vehicle, call police at 864-834-9029 or email police at west@trpolice.com

