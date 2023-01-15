Police searching for truck following hit-and-run at Walmart

Police are searching for a burgundy F- 150 truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in the...
Police are searching for a burgundy F- 150 truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in the Walmart parking lot in Travelers Rest on Saturday, January 14, 2023.(Travelers Rest Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department is searching for a truck following a hit-and-run that happened in a Walmart parking lot.

According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road after a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or vehicle, call police at 864-834-9029 or email police at west@trpolice.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PETA calls for UGA to retire live mascot
PETA calls for UGA to retire live mascot
Storm damage cleanup underway in Joanna
Storm damage cleanup underway in Joanna
Unity week celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Unity week celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman...
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County