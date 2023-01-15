‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash

ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss.

UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning.

USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on Twitter:

Thoughts and prayers to the @GeorgiaFootball program during this time.



Heartbreaking news this morning .



🙏 — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) January 15, 2023

The Gamecocks Football program also offered thoughts and prayers:

Absolutely devastating news this morning out of Athens.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire @GeorgiaFootball community. — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 15, 2023

The Clemson Football program offered their condolences to the Georgia Bulldogs and the entire athletic department:

The Georgia Bulldogs had just celebrated their two-time National Championship win in Athens with a parade and celebration at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.