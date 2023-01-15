‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss.
UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning.
USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on Twitter:
Thoughts and prayers to the @GeorgiaFootball program during this time.— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) January 15, 2023
Heartbreaking news this morning .
🙏
The Gamecocks Football program also offered thoughts and prayers:
Absolutely devastating news this morning out of Athens.— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 15, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire @GeorgiaFootball community.
The Clemson Football program offered their condolences to the Georgia Bulldogs and the entire athletic department:
Our condolences are with the entire @GeorgiaFootball and @UGAAthletics community. 🧡 https://t.co/9CivVIYkLh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 15, 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs had just celebrated their two-time National Championship win in Athens with a parade and celebration at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
