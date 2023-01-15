‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash

ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss.

UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning.

USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on Twitter:

The Gamecocks Football program also offered thoughts and prayers:

The Clemson Football program offered their condolences to the Georgia Bulldogs and the entire athletic department:

The Georgia Bulldogs had just celebrated their two-time National Championship win in Athens with a parade and celebration at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

